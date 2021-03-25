CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Questlove In Charge of The Vibes, Tapped As Musical Director For The 93rd Annual Academy Awards

Writer Dream Hampton (JAY-Z's Decoded) has also been added to the production team. 

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Questlove Will Serve As Musical Director For 93rd Annual Academy Awards

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

The vibes at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards will be on point because Questlove will be in charge of supplying them.

Variety reports the longtime member of The Roots collective will serve as the Musical Director when the awards sow arrives on April 25, a first for Questlove. According to the publication, the show will be live with guests, nominees, and presenters all in attendance. Writer Dream Hampton (JAY-Z’s Decoded) has also been added to the production team.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The drummer/DJ confirmed the news via a retweet with the caption “New Job Alert.”

Questlove is no stranger to the position, being that he is also music director for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he and The Roots band also supply the acoustic vibes.

The news of Questlove joining the Academy Awards production crew is just another accomplishment he can add to the list. Just last month, his documentary and directorial debut Summer of Soul that centers around the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and features archival footage of Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, the Staples Singers, Sly and the Family Stone, and more that hasn’t been seen for 50 years scored two major wins at the Sundance Film Festival.

Speaking on the positive reception of the documentary, he said, “It has always been a dream of mine to direct films, and telling this story has truly been an amazing experience,” he revealed in a statement. “I am overwhelmed and honored by the reception the film is receiving.”

The documentary was acquired by Hulu, and Searchlight Variety reported. Questlove is also working on another documentary that solely focuses on Sly and the Family Stone. He will be teaming up with Chicago native, Common to bring it to your living room eventually.

Congrats to Questlove on the new gig.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Questlove In Charge of The Vibes, Tapped As Musical Director For The 93rd Annual Academy Awards  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Questlove

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto…

Following last December when 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. was accused of having a phone that wasn’t his — resulting…
03.26.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…

Rob Lederman, the radio host who was fired for comparing Black women's skin tones to a toaster's settings, has all…
03.26.21
White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To…

A white administrator at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist Catholic school in Long Island resigned on Wednesday after the…
03.25.21
Career Criminal Accused Of Raping 8-Year-Old Black Child…

A predominantly Black Kentucky community is outraged after a judge dismissed the case of a white man who raped and…
03.25.21
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
Daniel Prude Protest At Rochester Wegmans Falsely Framed…

A report from The Daily Wire claimed protesters trapped shoppers at a local Wegmans inside, but videos of the demonstration…
03.24.21
Obama Addresses Mass Shootings: A ‘Pandemic Cannot Be…

Barack Obama broke his silence on the recent string of mass shootings across American to address the most recent instance…
03.24.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…

Two suspects from North Carolina have been arrested after they were accused of drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman who…
03.24.21
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Close