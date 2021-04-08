The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 10: “Love At First Sight” [Listen]

CLOSE
Eva & Lore’l hold it down while Dominique da Diva is out. The ladies share their love at first sight experiences while discussing the recent nuptials of Jeezy and Jeanie Mai. Later on, Dani Canada (@IAmDaniCanada), the Deputy Editor of Bossip.com, join in to chat about the Saweetie & Quavo altercation aftermath, The Kardashians, plus T.I. & Tiny updates.

You know we have to end with the wildest DMs in Lore’l’s inbox plus the Final Question To Undress!

