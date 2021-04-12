CLOSE
Maryland State Police Called To 17 Suspected DUI-Related Crashes Over The Weekend

Driving and alcoholic beverages

Source: Ute Grabowsky / Getty

Over the weekend, Maryland State Police were called to 17 suspected impaired driving crashes.

According to a tweet from the MD State Police account, of the 17 crashes, 7 of them involved multiple cars and two led to people being taken to the hospital.

They’re encouraging any motorist to call 911 if they suspect or see an impaired driver.

Maryland State Police Called To 17 Suspected DUI-Related Crashes Over The Weekend  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

