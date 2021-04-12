CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

DMX Ex-Wife Pays Tribute To Him On Her 50th Birthday

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
DMX

Source: Getty / Getty

From 1999 to 2014 Tashera Simmons was, Earl Simmons AKA the now late rapper DMX, Ruff Ryder. Tashera Simmons held DMX down when times were ruff, bore him 4 beautiful children and laid in the back ground as she allowed the world to be led in anthem by her husbands powerful chants.

Although Tashera and Earl Simmons were no longer married, no divorce paper could dissolve the love she had for DMX the man or delete the memories that they shared together. On April 9th 2021 the world mourned along with his family at the reporting of the passing of a Hip Hop great, DMX. Tashera Simmons a part of DMX family mourned his death as well on the 9th the day before she was to celebrate he 50th birthday. So on the 10th while celebrating her milestone in life Tashera Simmons paid tribute in a heart wrenching video posted on her Instagram page, that included moments in her life with the man she knew as Earl but we know as DMX.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Happy 50th birthday to me. 😢💔

With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband.

Take a look at Tashera Simmons tribute to DMX below.

DMX Ex-Wife Pays Tribute To Him On Her 50th Birthday  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

DMX

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Out Of Respect For Daunte Wright And A…

Minnesota sports teams postponed games Monday out of respect for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Brooklyn Center man killed by police…
04.13.21
Black Journalists Association Says CBS Must Change ‘Toxic…

NABJ previously called on CBS to release employees from nondisclosure agreements so that they could share a full account of…
04.09.21
Body Cam Video Shows LAPD Incorrectly Accosting Black…

Antone Austin was taking out the trash of his apartment when the cops rolled up on him and forcibly arrested…
04.09.21
The Receipts: Medical Expert Says George Floyd Died…

Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonary specialist, used graphics and detailed descriptions to back up his medical assessment that Chauvin's use…
04.09.21
#KeepKnocking: Park Cannon Won’t Face Charges For Protesting…

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis decided against impaneling a grand jury after reviewing the evidence and considers the case…
04.08.21
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
Close