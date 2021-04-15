CLOSE
Police: Couple Finds Human Foot in Southwest Baltimore Dumpster

A couple that was dumpster diving in west Baltimore said they found a bag that contained a human foot.

According to Baltimore City Police, the human remains were found in the area of the 1000 block of W. North Avenue at around 10:10 a.m..

The couple gave police the bag. It has since been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

See Also: Human Remains Found Within a Mile of Each Other in Anne Arundel County

See Also: Human Remains Found Of D.C. Man Who Disappeared After Online Date

