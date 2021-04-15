A couple that was dumpster diving in west Baltimore said they found a bag that contained a human foot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to Baltimore City Police, the human remains were found in the area of the 1000 block of W. North Avenue at around 10:10 a.m..

The couple gave police the bag. It has since been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Human Remains Found Within a Mile of Each Other in Anne Arundel County

See Also: Human Remains Found Of D.C. Man Who Disappeared After Online Date

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Police: Couple Finds Human Foot in Southwest Baltimore Dumpster was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: