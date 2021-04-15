CLOSE
Pure Comedy: Corinne Foxx Shares Her Top Five Embarrassing Moments With Her Dad Jamie Foxx

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx chat with Netflix’s Strong Black Lead to share her top five embarrassing moments with her father. The father-daughter duo have collaborated on Netflix’s new sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me starring Jamie Foxx and based upon Corinne’s past journal entries with similar stories.

The show, which premiered to Netflix on April 14, stars Jamie Foxx as an embarrassing dad named Brian, and it is a hilarious reenactment of Corinne’s reality with her father. In this promotional clip, Corinne is joined with her dad recalling moments over the years where Jamie Foxx has put her in the most awkward situations. She talks about her family’s way of showing support at her games as a cheerleader, her dad showing up to her high school boyfriend’s house to talk parenting and Jamie and his crew almost fighting her cheerleading coach.

Corinne also reveals that many scenes and even the series poster is inspired by real-life moments. One of the show’s posters features the cast with matching t-shirts with Sasha’s, who plays Jamie’s daughter in the show, face plastered on the front. This is an actual moment that Corinne shared with her dad as he and the rest of their family showed up to her game with matching shirts and Corinne’s face front and center. It was these moments that helped shape the show.

Strong Black Lead’s video discusses another time where Jamie Foxx shows up to her high school football game with his entourage of friends, one of which he included is from the roughest part of South Dallas, prepared to run up on Corinne’s cheerleading coach, because he wouldn’t let her cheer in her last senior game. Jamie does not play about his baby girl whatsoever, and we love to see it.

Happy to have Foxx back in sitcom rotation with Netflix’s new comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. Have you watched yet?

Be sure to watch the full clip from Strong Black Lead as Corinne shares her top five embarrassing moments with her father, Jamie Foxx. Stream the series on Netflix.

Pure Comedy: Corinne Foxx Shares Her Top Five Embarrassing Moments With Her Dad Jamie Foxx  was originally published on globalgrind.com

