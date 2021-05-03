Local
HomeLocal

One Man Dead In Quadruple Shooting In South Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

A man is dead and three others hurt after a shooting Sunday night in south Baltimore.

It happened on the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard in Carroll Park at around 8:11 p.m..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Officers arrived to the scene to find a 20-year-old man and two 21-year-old men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old man was also found inside of the park with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died shortly after.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

One Man Dead In Quadruple Shooting In South Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Court Rules Black Man Enslaved By White Restaurant…

A South Carolina appellate court ruling found that a Black man with intellectual disabilities is owed double the amount of…
05.03.21
Hillsong Church Comments On Former Pastor’s ‘Unacceptable’ Sexually…

Hillsong Church recently broke their silence regarding a scandal where a pastor resigned after sending an unsolicited photo of himself…
04.30.21
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After…

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
04.30.21
Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police…

In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
04.30.21
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Believes Federal Hate Crime Charges…

With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
04.30.21
Marvin Scott III’s In-Custody Death Ruled A Homicide…

On Wednesday Collin County chief medical examiner, Dr. William Rohr, ruled that Scott's death was a homicide caused by "fatal…
04.30.21
Biden Labels White Supremacy America’s ‘Most Lethal Terrorism…

On Wednesday (April 28), Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. The historic night marked…
04.30.21
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…

A Black leader at a Hillsong Church in Montclair, New Jersey, resigned on Tuesday after he reportedly texted a woman…
04.29.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Close