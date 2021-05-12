Local
HomeLocal

Don’t Panic: Maryland Officials Say Drivers Shouldn’t Hoard Gas After Colonial Pipeline Hack

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Gas Prices In Pennsylvania

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, whose office regulates fuel in the state, said now is not the time to panic after a hack forced Colonial Pipeline offline.

“I urge everyone to stay calm,” said Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Two barges arrived at the Port of Baltimore Tuesday.

“We are lucky in that we have water access, in addition to the pipeline, and the pipeline is now having a problem, were able to get fuel delivered by water and we anticipate more of that,” said Franchot.

The FBI said a ransomware group called Parkside is responsible for the attack.

“There will be plenty of fuel in the interim as long as people don’t hoard gasoline in a false fear,” said Franchot.

Governor Larry Hogan also commented on the hack saying the state is prepared for any changes and drivers should proceed as normal right now.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Don’t Panic: Maryland Officials Say Drivers Shouldn’t Hoard Gas After Colonial Pipeline Hack  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Foul Play? D.C. Police Search Landfill After 2-Month-Old…

The mother of a missing two-month-old boy is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.
05.12.21
This Milwaukee 5-Year-Old Didn’t Deserve To Die Over…

No child deserves to die over enjoying a slice of cheesecake, especially at the hands of his own father.
05.11.21
Watch First Episode of Vice’s DC Sniper Documentary…

The 2002 Washington D.C. area sniper murders' new documentary series has aired on Vice TV. Watch here...
05.12.21
Viral TikTok Video May Help Police Solve Child…

Does a TikTok video with over one million views hold the key to solving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl?…
05.11.21
Florida Principal Won’t Face Charges After Paddling 6-Year-Old…

A Florida State's Attorney found no wrongdoing relating to a disturbing viral video which showed an elementary school principal paddling…
05.11.21
The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been…

  The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019…
05.11.21
Central Park Karen Part 2: Woman Falsely Claims…

A Black vlogger in New York City named Alana Lambert shared her experience on YouTube after she and a friend…
05.11.21
Cori Bush Pushes Back After Using Gender-Inclusive Language…

Bush used the phrase "Black birthing people," during her Capitol Hill testimony this week as part of an important emerging…
05.10.21
NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using…

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the…
05.07.21
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To…

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother…
05.07.21
Close