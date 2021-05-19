Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After two years on network television, one of the most powerful dramas on primetime is coming to an end.

CBS has cancelled the legal one-hour “All Rise” as its second season is wrapping up on-screen.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From EURweb:

Starring Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, “All Rise” is set in a Los Angeles courthouse and following the trials and tribulations of judges, prosecutors and public defenders, per TV Insider. The second season of “All Rise” tackled topics like the Black Lives Matter movement, corrupt police, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Missick was one of many involved with the show to thank fans and express support to everyone involved on social media.

Showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence, writer Lucy Luna and fellow cast members Marg Helgenberger and Lindsey Gort also took to social media to express gratitude and disappointment.

The very last episode of “All Rise” is scheduled to air on May 24 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Nicky Nelson and WENN

First through Fifth Tweet and Third through Fifth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Cast and Crew of CBS’ “All Rise” Speak Out on Show’s Cancellation was originally published on wzakcleveland.com