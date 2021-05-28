WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 28, 2021: The Tulsa Race Massacre — Black Power in New Podcast — Black Man Exonerated

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

1. Righting the Wrongs: The Tulsa Race Massacre 100 Years Later

What You Need To Know:

This weekend marks 100 years since the race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It’s been called “the single worst incident of racial violence in American history.” The attack, carried out on the ground and from the skies, killed and wounded thousands of Black residents and destroyed more than 35 square blocks of the district, known as “Black Wall Street.”

2. Black Voters Matter Co-Founder Explores Black Power in New Podcast

What You Need To Know:

*Every Friday, What You Need to Know will feature the ongoing efforts of Black Voters Matter to inform and engage voters year-round. Check this section weekly for information on upcoming events in your city and ways you can be a part of the movement.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden Pushes U.S. Intel to Step Up Efforts to Find Origins of Covid-19

What We Need To Know:

President Biden has ordered the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19 after a new report raised questions about whether the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

4. Black Man Exonerated Almost Two Years After He Was Ruled Innocent

What You Need To Know:

For more than a decade, now 44-year-old Lydell Grant insisted he was innocent of a 2010 crime where he was accused of fatally stabbing a man outside of a Houston, TX bar

5. Father-Son Duo Teaches Young African Americans the Power of Investing

What You Need To Know:

As more African Americans look to investing as a tool to generate wealth, Kevon Chisholm and his 14-year-old son, Kamari, are working to make this a reality for young people in their community and beyond.

