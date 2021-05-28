Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 28, 2021: The Tulsa Race Massacre — Black Power in New Podcast — Black Man Exonerated

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Righting the Wrongs: The Tulsa Race Massacre 100 Years Later

What You Need To Know:

This weekend marks 100 years since the race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It’s been called “the single worst incident of racial violence in American history.” The attack, carried out on the ground and from the skies, killed and wounded thousands of Black residents and destroyed more than 35 square blocks of the district, known as “Black Wall Street.”

2. Black Voters Matter Co-Founder Explores Black Power in New Podcast

What You Need To Know:

*Every Friday, What You Need to Know will feature the ongoing efforts of Black Voters Matter to inform and engage voters year-round. Check this section weekly for information on upcoming events in your city and ways you can be a part of the movement.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden Pushes U.S. Intel to Step Up Efforts to Find Origins of Covid-19

What We Need To Know: 

President Biden has ordered the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19 after a new report raised questions about whether the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

4. Black Man Exonerated Almost Two Years After He Was Ruled Innocent

What You Need To Know:

For more than a decade, now 44-year-old Lydell Grant insisted he was innocent of a 2010 crime where he was accused of fatally stabbing a man outside of a Houston, TX bar

5. Father-Son Duo Teaches Young African Americans the Power of Investing

What You Need To Know:

As more African Americans look to investing as a tool to generate wealth, Kevon Chisholm and his 14-year-old son, Kamari, are working to make this a reality for young people in their community and beyond.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 28, 2021: The Tulsa Race Massacre — Black Power in New Podcast — Black Man Exonerated  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Denied Parole, Bill Cosby’s ‘Innocence’ Is Keeping Him…

Bill Cosby's petition for parole was denied, a result that his spokesperson said was expected because the disgraced comedian refuses…
05.28.21
Tax Year 2021: Will You Get $8,000 Or…

If you are one of millions of Americans who pay someone to care for a child or a dependent with…
05.27.21
Jamal Sutherland’s Family Calls For Criminal Charges Over…

Sutherland's family attended a demonstration on Wednesday, calling for the arrest of the North Charleston detention center deputies who were…
05.28.21
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Hit With Lawsuit Over…

A white reporter hit Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot with a lawsuit that claims she denied his interview request because of…
05.28.21
Suspected White Supremacist On Trial Desperately Wants Black…

Mark Hazelwood, who is on trial for fraud, has claimed without proof that the Black judge presiding over his trial…
05.27.21
Walmart Apologizes To Customers After Racist N-Word Emails

Walmart found itself in the middle of a digital controversy to begin the week thanks to emails containing racial slurs…
05.27.21
‘We’re Living In A Nightmare’: Matthew Zadok Williams’…

Matthew Zadok Williams' family spoke to journalists after meeting with DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston on Wednesday morning, urging for…
05.27.21
George Floyd’s Family Visits White House As Police…

The visit comes amidst another push for meaningful law enforcement reform as The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act stalls…
05.25.21
1 Year Later, What’s Really Changed Since George…

With the one-year mark since George Floyd's murder, here's what's changed on the national police reform front -- and what…
05.25.21
‘We Respectfully Disagree With His Presentation’: Saniyya Dennis’…

Saniyya Dennis, a 19-year-old honor student at Buffalo State College in New York has been missing since April, but her…
05.25.21
Close