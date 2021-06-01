Celebrity News
DC Young Fly Knocks Out Fan During Comedy Show & Then Continues To Make Jokes

You’ve heard the song, “run up get done up”, right? Well, last night DC Young Fly had to put the paws on a hating a** fan who attended his Bay Area comedy show.

On Saturday the “85 South Show” comedian took to Instagram to address an alleged altercation he had with a man at a comedy club and a few show attendees caught the aftermath on camera. In footage taken by attendees, they said that DC swiftly knocked the man out after he rushed the stage. 

According to DC while he usually keeps things professional, he’s still from the streets of Westside Atlanta and he knows how to protect himself. “#IWillMakeItHome,” said DC.

“Im from the WestSide of Atlanta im really from the streets i ben stabbed i am traumatized but GOD turned my life around but i always stay on point just in case i have to protect myself!!!!!Pleasanton/Oakland i love yal forever and we always have a good time but im mad yal had to see dat side of me but if u dont f***k wit me please dont come to my shows if yo intentions aint to kome and have a good time dont show up cause I pray that the energy is rite everywhere i go and im protected and covered by GOD plus i got hands #IWillMakeItHome sorry yal had to see me knock a n**** out but guess wat #IGotOnWithTheShow #GODSentMeOnaMission #IMustFinishMyTask #LuckyICouldntFindTheMoneyShot 😂😂 #LetsEnjoyLifePeopleAndHaveFun #IAintJustNoGoofyAssNigga #FawwwkUMean”

DC Young Fly got his start on the social media app Vine and after thriving there took his talents to Instagram. The ATL native is a true jack of all trades! You may have seen him on Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” or opening for Chris Brown on his world tours or hosting MTV’s recent “TRL” revival series. Whether he’s acting, singing, rapping, dancing, telling jokes, or simply being a father, he is an overall entertainer. Now put some respect on his name!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

DC Young Fly Knocks Out Fan During Comedy Show & Then Continues To Make Jokes  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

