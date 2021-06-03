Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 3, 2021: Texas State Voting Bill — Monthly Checks — Teacher Gives Student Shoes

1. Where Does the Texas Voter Suppression Bill Go from Here?

What You Need To Know:

Following Sunday night’s dramatic exodus by Texas Democrats from the House floor, state Republicans are plotting their next move.

2. Vice President Harris to Lead Voting Rights Efforts

What You Need To Know:

As Democratic lawmakers struggle to shepherd federal voting rights laws through the Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris has been tapped to lead Democrats in the intensifying effort.

3. Coronavirus Update: Calls for Ongoing Monthly Checks Grow with Online Petition

What We Need To Know: 

A Change.org petition that calls on the federal government to provide people with $2,000 monthly checks during the pandemic has exceeded 2.3 million signatures.

4. Teacher Gives Student His Shoes So He Can Graduate

What You Need To Know:

Daverius Peters, a Black high school senior at Hahnville High School in Boutte, LA, was almost barred from his graduation ceremony.

5. The OG Online Marketplace eBay Moves Into The NFT Space

What You Need To Know:

EBay (EBAY +2.61%) is joining a growing number of companies that have begun to accept virtual currencies as a form of payment, taking an asset class that had been shunned by major financial institutions a few years ago, a step closer to becoming mainstream.

 

