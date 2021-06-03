Local
HomeLocal

Gov. Hogan Speaks On Decision To End Federal Unemployment Benefits

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits from the Federal Government will end on July 3.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Gov. Hogan is defending his decision saying the following:

“Our health and economic recovery continues to outpace the nation, and we have reached the benchmark set by President Biden of vaccinating 70 percent of adults,” said Governor Hogan. “While these federal programs provided important temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply. And we have a critical problem where businesses across our state are trying to hire more people, but many are facing severe worker shortages. After 12 consecutive months of job growth, we look forward to getting more Marylanders back to work.”

The extra cash of at least $1,200 per month that some people were relying on will end. Comptroller Peter Franchot criticized the Governor’s decision to stop the federal unemployment aid.

“I also find it exceedingly disappointing to hear the news yesterday that Governor Hogan joins a growing list of Republican governors ending a critical economic lifeline to tens of thousands of Marylanders who still through no fault of their own find themselves without a job,” said Franchot.

The Governor’s office said the state will clear up all existing requests for unemployment.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gov. Hogan Speaks On Decision To End Federal Unemployment Benefits  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not…
06.01.21
Shein Removes Racist Phone Case From Website After…

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein received backlash last week after shoppers discovered the brand was selling a racist phone case to…
06.01.21
Denied Parole, Bill Cosby’s ‘Innocence’ Is Keeping Him…

Bill Cosby's petition for parole was denied, a result that his spokesperson said was expected because the disgraced comedian refuses…
05.28.21
Tax Year 2021: Will You Get $8,000 Or…

If you are one of millions of Americans who pay someone to care for a child or a dependent with…
05.27.21
Close