WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 11, 2021: Voting Rights Tour — Diabetes, Heart Disease Deaths Spiked — LA State Police Investigated

1. State Autopsy Confirmed Andrew Brown Jr. Death as Homicide

What You Need To Know:

Andrew Brown, Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the head. A North Carolina state autopsy report released Thursday confirmed the unarmed African American man died from a “penetrating gunshot wound to the head.” 

2. Black Voters Matter Voting Rights Tour Coming Soon

What You Need To Know:

*Every Friday, What You Need to Know will feature the ongoing efforts of Black Voters Matter (BVM) to inform and engage voters year-round. Check this section weekly for information on upcoming events in your city and ways you can be a part of the movement.

We’re about one week away from Juneteenth and the official launch of the Black Voters Matter Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour.

3. Coronavirus Update: Diabetes, Heart Disease Deaths Spiked During Pandemic

What We Need To Know: 

Last year, the U.S. saw substantial increases in the death rates for heart disease, diabetes and some other common killers. Health experts believe the deaths resulted from people choosing to skip important doctor’s appointments for fear of catching Covid-19.

4. Louisiana State Police Investigated for Brutal Killing of Black Man

What You Need To Know:

A Louisiana State Police Unit is under internal investigation for the systematic targeting of abuse that resulted in the massive brutal treatment, and sometimes death, of Black motorists.

5. Planning a Vacation? Black Hotel Owner Davonne Reaves Wants You to ‘Stay Black’

What You Need To Know:

As more Americans safely return to the skies and begin their long-awaited summer vacations, hotel owner and commercial real estate investor Davonne Reaves is rolling out the red carpet for travelers looking to support Black businesses.

 

Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Here Are The Best Cities To Get (And…

LawnStarter put together a helpful list of the best cities to both get and stay married based off 11 key…
06.10.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…

Building a career after college just got easier thanks to HBCUNet - a new platform powered by Apollo Global Management…
06.10.21
A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who…

In bodycam footage released by the Springfield Police Department and obtained by WICS and WRSP last month, Dartavius Barnes can…
06.09.21
Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great…

Feel how you want about cancel culture, but the new generation has one of the biggest supporters of their movement…
06.09.21
Lester Holt’s Kamala Harris Interview About The Border…

Vice President Kamala Harris' glory of being the highest-ranking Black American woman to make a foreign trip was short-lived after…
06.09.21
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…

18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson after graduating from Murrah High School…
06.07.21
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
