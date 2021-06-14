Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 14, 2021: George Floyd Policing Act — Fight Against Voter Suppression — Prison Over Mask Dispute

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Politicians Work to Keep George Floyd Policing Act Alive

What You Need To Know:

Almost one month after missing the deadline announced by President Joe Biden to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Democrats and Republicans continue working on a compromise bill continues.

2. Attorney General Garland Vows Fight Against Voter Suppression

What You Need To Know:

Attorney General Merrick Garland is increasing efforts to fight Republican-led state legislatures unyielding efforts to impose additional voting restrictions.

 

3. Coronavirus Update: Man Goes to Prison for 10 Years Over Mask Dispute

What We Need To Know: 

A Des Moines, Iowa man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for a fight over a mask dispute last year.

4. Teen Who Recorded Floyd’s Arrest, Death Wins Pulitzer Nod

What You Need To Know:

The teenager who pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw George Floyd being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes on Friday for her video that helped to launch a global movement to protest racial injustice.

5. Prada Leans On Diversity Council For Representation Following Blackface Crisis

What You Need To Know:

Italian fashion house Prada (1913.HK -2.11%) is deepening its commitment to diversity while increasing representation within the luxury fashion industry through new internship programs aimed at designers of color.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 14, 2021: George Floyd Policing Act — Fight Against Voter Suppression — Prison Over Mask Dispute  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Here Are The Best Cities To Get (And…

LawnStarter put together a helpful list of the best cities to both get and stay married based off 11 key…
06.10.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…

Building a career after college just got easier thanks to HBCUNet - a new platform powered by Apollo Global Management…
06.10.21
A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who…

In bodycam footage released by the Springfield Police Department and obtained by WICS and WRSP last month, Dartavius Barnes can…
06.09.21
Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great…

Feel how you want about cancel culture, but the new generation has one of the biggest supporters of their movement…
06.09.21
Lester Holt’s Kamala Harris Interview About The Border…

Vice President Kamala Harris' glory of being the highest-ranking Black American woman to make a foreign trip was short-lived after…
06.09.21
Close