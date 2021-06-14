Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

1. Politicians Work to Keep George Floyd Policing Act Alive

What You Need To Know:

Almost one month after missing the deadline announced by President Joe Biden to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Democrats and Republicans continue working on a compromise bill continues.

2. Attorney General Garland Vows Fight Against Voter Suppression

What You Need To Know:

Attorney General Merrick Garland is increasing efforts to fight Republican-led state legislatures unyielding efforts to impose additional voting restrictions.

3. Coronavirus Update: Man Goes to Prison for 10 Years Over Mask Dispute

What We Need To Know:

A Des Moines, Iowa man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for a fight over a mask dispute last year.

4. Teen Who Recorded Floyd’s Arrest, Death Wins Pulitzer Nod

What You Need To Know:

The teenager who pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw George Floyd being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes on Friday for her video that helped to launch a global movement to protest racial injustice.

5. Prada Leans On Diversity Council For Representation Following Blackface Crisis

What You Need To Know:

Italian fashion house Prada (1913.HK -2.11%) is deepening its commitment to diversity while increasing representation within the luxury fashion industry through new internship programs aimed at designers of color.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 14, 2021: George Floyd Policing Act — Fight Against Voter Suppression — Prison Over Mask Dispute was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: