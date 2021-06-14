Celebrity News
Ladies Pull Out Your Bikinis Because Lizzo Is Declaring This A Big Girl Summer

Lizzo live in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Lizzo is back at it again, and this time she’s delivering an important public service announcement. Ladies, if you were hesitant about pulling out that bikini, the Truth Hurts singer is encouraging you to wear your swimsuit with pride.

“This is a public service announcement. Big girl summer has officially begun. And big girls, we have abs. Look at that. Look at that. I know you see it. FABS, honey!” she said as she flaunted her hot girl body in the Ama swimsuit by Ashanti Swimwear.

Per the gram, Lizzo has been living her best life. From partying with SZA and Janelle Monae, to glowing in the sun poolside, the award-winning artist knows a thing or two about managing self-care. Lizzo’s PSA comes during a time where most people are fretting about the state of their summer bodies due to weight gain during the pandemic.

Lizzo proves that ALL bodies are summer ready, not just the ones accepted by society. The body positivity movement is redefining how women view themselves, and the positive message of self acceptance is what needs to be pushed in the media. Thank you Lizzo, as always, for doing your part in reminding us that we are all dope, no matter our size.

Ladies Pull Out Your Bikinis Because Lizzo Is Declaring This A Big Girl Summer  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Lizzo

Close