Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Chrisette Michele Launches Her Own Clothing Line “Moody By Chrisette Michele”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Music Honors 2021

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Late last year Chrisette Michelle collaborated with a Black owned brand to launch her own capsule collection. After a few days on the market, the entire line sold out. Looks like that initial business venture was a foreshadowing to her current project. The singer announced via her Instagram page the launch of her new clothing line, Moody by Chrisette Michele.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The clothing line’s first release will be The Happy Capsule Collection. Just in time for the summer, this capsule collection includes pieces perfect for bunch with the girls and dinner with bae. With just 6 items in the initial launch, Chrisette offers some form of diversity. You can find a super cute floral matching set, a pink tunic, a denim dress, graphic t-shirt, and two mini summer dresses.

Not only is the Happy Collection cute, it’s moderately priced! Items range from $25.00 – $79.00. Similar to Chrisette’s collaboration last year, this one is close to being sold out. If you see some dope pieces you want to add to your brunch lineup, I suggest you add to cart – and immediately. Once this capsule collection is sold out, there’s no telling when the next one will drop.

You can take a full look at the collection on www.MoodybyChrisetteMichele.com. What do you think? Are you feeling’ The Happy Capsule Collection?

 

DON’T MISS…

Chrisette Michele Talks Her New Fashion Line, Women’s Empowerment, And The Power of Community

Chrisette Michele Flaunts Her Curves In Her New Denim & Cozy Knits Capsule Collection

Chrisette Michele’s New Buzz Cut Makes Me Want To Grab My Clippers

Chrisette Michele Launches Her Own Clothing Line “Moody By Chrisette Michele”  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

chrisette Michelle

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Here Are The Best Cities To Get (And…

LawnStarter put together a helpful list of the best cities to both get and stay married based off 11 key…
06.10.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…

Building a career after college just got easier thanks to HBCUNet - a new platform powered by Apollo Global Management…
06.10.21
A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who…

In bodycam footage released by the Springfield Police Department and obtained by WICS and WRSP last month, Dartavius Barnes can…
06.09.21
Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great…

Feel how you want about cancel culture, but the new generation has one of the biggest supporters of their movement…
06.09.21
Close