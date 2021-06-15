Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 15, 2021: Dueling House Resolutions — Rise in Covid-19 Infections — Asia Brown, Social Activist

1. Dueling House Resolutions Condemn House Members

What You Need To Know:

A group of U.S. House Republicans introduced a resolution Monday to censure Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) and her closest colleagues.

2. McConnell Announces Plans to Block Biden Supreme Court Pick

What You Need To Know:

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled his potential move on Biden’s potential Supreme Court pick if his party gained control over the chamber in upcoming midterm elections.

3. Coronavirus Update: Here are the States Seeing a Rise in Covid-19 Infections

What We Need To Know: 

According to data from John Hopkins University, eight states are currently seeing an increase in new COVID-19 infections.

4. Asia Brown, Social Activist

What You Need To Know:

Social activists come in all shades, ages and level of life experience. Their areas of interest and action vary as well. 20-year-old Asia Brown has stepped up to help a truly vulnerable group: Patients trying to enter the only abortion clinic in the state of Mississippi.

5. Here’s How Podcasts Are Kickin’ New Flava In Ya Ear Up 2000%

What You Need To Know:

Podcasting continues to be a critical tool to deliver content in today’s world and has seen a huge uptick in paid content of 2,000%.

