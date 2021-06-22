Front Page News: Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Publicly Announces He’s Gay [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday, Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active N.F.L. player to publicly say he’s gay.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said on his Instagram. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary, but until then I’m going to do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”

He is also donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the number one nonprofit group that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.

Hear these stories and more in the Front Page News.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities 23 photos Launch gallery Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities 1. Raven-Symone Source:Getty 1 of 23 2. Djuan Trent Source:Getty 2 of 23 3. Robin Roberts Source:Getty 3 of 23 4. Michael Sam Source:Getty 4 of 23 5. Mister Cee Source:Getty 5 of 23 6. Andre Leon Talley Source:Getty 6 of 23 7. RuPaul Source:Getty 7 of 23 8. Angela Davis Source:Getty 8 of 23 9. Wanda Sykes Source:Getty 9 of 23 10. Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 10 of 23 11. Frank Ocean Source:Getty 11 of 23 12. Jason Collins Source:Getty 12 of 23 13. Lee Daniels Source:Getty 13 of 23 14. Azealia Banks Source:Getty 14 of 23 15. Meshell Ndegeocello Source:Getty 15 of 23 16. Le1f Source:Getty 16 of 23 17. Sheryl Swoopes Source:Getty 17 of 23 18. Johnny Mathis Source:Getty 18 of 23 19. Don Lemon Source:Getty 19 of 23 20. Emil Wilbekin Source:Getty 20 of 23 21. Tracy Chapman Source:Getty 21 of 23 22. Alice Walker Source:Getty 22 of 23 23. Rebecca Walker Source:Getty 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities Out Of The Closet: 16 Gay Black Celebrities

Front Page News: Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Publicly Announces He’s Gay [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com