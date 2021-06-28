2 Teens Shot Near The Inner Harbor, Police Investigating

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A pair of teenagers are recovering after they were shot following a fight on the 400 block of East Pratt Street near the Inner Harbor Saturday night.

Officers assigned to the area said they heard gunshots around 10:43 p.m.. They responded to the scene where they found a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed a group of young people were fighting on the 400 block of East Pratt Street when a suspect took out a gun and shot the two victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

