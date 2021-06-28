Local
HomeLocal

2 Teens Shot Near The Inner Harbor, Police Investigating

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The aerial view of the Inner Harbor on Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, at sunset.

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

A pair of teenagers are recovering after they were shot following a fight on the 400 block of East Pratt Street near the Inner Harbor Saturday night.

Officers assigned to the area said they heard gunshots around 10:43 p.m.. They responded to the scene where they found a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed a group of young people were fighting on the 400 block of East Pratt Street when a suspect took out a gun and shot the two victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

2 Teens Shot Near The Inner Harbor, Police Investigating  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
NJ School Board Member Catches Heat For Calling…

A New Jersey school official apologized for a comment denigrating Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after it was posted and…
06.28.21
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…

Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota law, he could only be sentenced on the most…
06.25.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
06.25.21
Indiana Grandmother Sentenced To Probation In Capitol Attack…

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
06.24.21
Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was…
06.24.21
You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting…

Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
06.23.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Close