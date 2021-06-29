Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 29, 2021: Black Farmers’ Aid Blocked — Georgia Sued — Non-Police Responders

1. U.S. Rep. Bush’s Bill Presses for Non-Police Responders in Mental Health Cases

What You Need To Know:

Before she made history as the first Black woman to represent the state of Missouri in the U.S. Congress, Cori Bush was a nurse specializing in mental health.

2. Department of Justice Sues Georgia Over New Voting Law

What You Need To Know:

As efforts to introduce a federal voting rights law stall on Capitol Hill, officials at the Justice Department announced it is suing the state of Georgia over its new restrictive voting law.

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Farmers’ Pandemic Aid Blocked Amid Discrimination Lawsuits

What We Need To Know: 

Two federal judges have blocked the release of debt-relief payments to Black, Brown and other farmers of color

4. Olympic Athlete Gwen Berry Hammers Competition and Conservative Critics

What You Need To Know:

Track and field athlete Gwen Berry is neither a stranger to competition nor standing up for herself.

5. Markets Raise A Glass To OG Wine As Black Investors Take Note

What You Need To Know:

Propped up by a lively secondary market, the current valuation for wine stands at $300 billion globally, making it a very investable asset class.

