Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 6, 2021: Second COVID Shot Missed — Jan. 6 Committee — Support of Ending Filibuster

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Speaker Pelosi Appoints Democrats and One Republican to Jan. 6 Committee

What You Need To Know:

The U.S. House voted Wednesday to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol.

2. Top Democrat Shows Support of Ending Filibuster

What You Need To Know:

As lawmakers continue their July 4th recess, the fate of a federal voting rights law hangs in the balance.

3. Coronavirus Update: Millions of Americans Have Missed Their Second Covid Shot

What We Need To Know: 

Nearly 15 million Americans have missed their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data shows that as of June 16, nearly 11 percent of people who had time to get the second dose missed their ideal window.

4. Texas Death Row Inmate Awaits New Hearing

What You Need To Know:

Two weeks before an appeal hearing, supporters rallied in support of a full and fair trial for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed.

5. Businesses Worldwide Affected by Another Ransomware Attack

What You Need To Know:

Hundreds of companies around the world, including the United States, spent the weekend trying to determine not if they are victims of the latest ransomware attack, but how extensive is the attack. 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 6, 2021: Second COVID Shot Missed — Jan. 6 Committee — Support of Ending Filibuster  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
10 items
Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen…

In the midst of the controversy stemming from Sha'Carri Richardson's month-long suspension from the Tokyo games, an Australian journalist decided…
07.05.21
#LetShaCarriRun: Thousands Sign Petition In Support Of Track…

The Olympics hasn't even started yet, and its anti-blackness is on full display.
07.05.21
Howard Students, Alumni Call For Phylicia Rashad To…

'Cosby Show' star Phylicia Rashad is facing tough opposition in her latest gig as dean of the  Howard University College…
07.02.21
Andrea Constand Speaks On Sudden Release of Bill…

Andrea Constand took to social media to issue a statement about Bill Cosby's release from prison on a technicality by…
07.02.21
Family Of Keyon Harrold Jr. Not Surprised That…

Miya Ponsetto is back in the news again after pleading not guilty to felony hate crime charges related to a…
07.01.21
‘I Am Completely Out Of Breath’: Bill Cosby…

If you thought Bill Cosby's overturned conviction and release from prison on Wednesday was a surprise, imagine how the dozens…
07.01.21
How Trump’s Impeachment Attorney Got Bill Cosby Freed…

As wild as it may sound, Bill Cosby may actually have the Trump Administration to thank for his sexual assault…
07.01.21
Possible Derek Chauvin Federal Plea Deal Could Explain…

Derek Chauvin and his legal team have reportedly been negotiating a federal plea deal that could provide some context to…
06.29.21
Close