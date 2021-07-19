Hot Spot: ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Wins At Box Offices With A $31.7M Win [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Wins At Box Offices With A $31.7M Win

Are you ready for another Kanye West album? Rumors have surfaced that he will be releasing his 10th studio album soon with a listening party in Atlanta.

In other news, LeBron James knocked Disney’s Black Widow out of the number one spot in the box offices.  Space Jam 2 brought in a whopping $31.65 million just over the weekend.

Da Brat has more on these stories and also news on the latest “Karen.”

Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Emmett Till Funeral Location & Other Black Churches…

The Chicago church where Emmett Till's funeral was held, along with a few other Black historic sites, will officially be…
07.20.21
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For…

41-year-old actor Isaiah Stokes, seen on "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire" and most notably "Power," is being charged with…
07.20.21
All In The Tone? New Study Suggests Cops…

Based off an analysis by the American Psychological Association that looked at body camera footage from more than 100 police…
07.19.21
Rev. Jesse Jackson To Receive France’s Legion of…

Although he hasn't been free of scandal throughout the years, there is no denying that the Reverend Jesse Jackson has…
07.19.21
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
