National
HomeNational

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black Women Against Johnson & Johnson For Cancer Causing Products

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.

Crump filed the suit on behalf of The National Council of Negro Women, a non-profit that empowers and advocates for women of African descent and their families. Both parties allege that Johnson & Johnson marketed their cancer-causing baby power specifically to Black women despite knowing about the product’s links to ovarian cancers. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The attorney went into detail about the move on Tuesday during a press conference.“I would be remiss if I did not say exactly what this lawsuit is about. It is about the lives of our grandmothers, our mothers, our sisters, our daughters, our nieces, and our wives, and how they were sinisterly targeted by Johnson and Johnson,” Crump explained. “This multi-billion-dollar corporation, their corporate executives know about the link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer.”

“Black women have always been the backbone of this country, standing up for everyone, but receiving the least amount of respect,” he added. “Well, it is time that we stand up for Black women.”

Johnson & Johnson has since denied the allegations arguing that their marketing campaigns are  “multicultural and inclusive.” The company also further denied that their products cause cancer despite the growing number of lawsuits that continue to pile up against them. J&J currently faces over 20,000 lawsuits connecting to their talc-based products.

In 2020, the company announced it would stop stelling baby powder and other talc-based products a month before the Missouri Court of Appeals upheld a verdict that ordered the Fortune 500 business to pay over $2 billion in damages to 22 victims who said they were diagnosed with ovarian cancer after using the brand’s products, ABCNews reported.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Senator Elizabeth Warren will support Crump and the NCNW with the suit and she is set to propose legislation to prevent J&J from filing that would limit their liability in this case, thegrio reports.

Janice Mathis, the executive director of the NCNW, shared in a statement that “generations of Black women” used Johnson & Johnson’s products and were terribly affected by the company’s lack of accountability.

“This company, through its words and images, told Black women that we were offensive in our natural state and needed to use their products to stay fresh,” the statement read. “Generations of Black women believed them and made it our daily practice to use their products in ways that put us at risk of cancer — and we taught our daughters to do the same.”

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black Women Against Johnson & Johnson For Cancer Causing Products  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Ben Crump , Johnson & Johnson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21
Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21
Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21
Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21
#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21
Frontier Airlines Labels Black Woman As Potential Child…

For Lakeyjanay Bailey, a 21-year-old Black woman traveling from Denver to Fort Worth, systematic racism became her reality after being…
07.26.21
Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users…

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a…
07.22.21
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To…

Enrique Tarrio is facing jail time for burning a Black Lives Matter banner.
07.22.21
Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Close