Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His Wedding Day For Creeping With His Wife

KALB reports that Jones accused his new wife of having an affair with his friend. He eventually got out of the vehicle still donning his tuxedo and shot his friend in the leg.

A Groom Allegedly Shoots Friend For Creeping With His New Wife

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry’s movies or TV shows.

Local news affiliate KALB reports a groom in Louisiana who decided to grab his piece and allegedly shoot his best friend for creeping with his new wife on his wedding day.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre reports that the shooting took place on Saturday (Jul.31) on the Bonnet Carre Spillway in New Orleans. Tregre states Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was heading from his wedding with his new bride and friend. They got caught in traffic due to an accident, and that’s when sh*t allegedly hit the fan.

KALB reports that Jones accused his new wife of having an affair with his friend. He eventually got out of the vehicle, still donning his tuxedo, and shot his friend in the leg. He then fired at another car, hitting one person in the hand. Jone’s wife was able to flag down an ambulance and took cover inside.

Eyewitnesses on the scene took to Facebook to share their accounts of the shooting.

“There is a bad accident that shut the bridge down, and while the accident was being handled, someone got out of their vehicle and started approaching other vehicles and shooting innocent people sitting in their cars stuck in traffic!” Brian Chappell Jr. shared with his friends on Facebook. “We are currently still sitting in dead stop traffic while police are trying to locate the active shooter.”

A woman named Cheri Faucheux posted on FB that she saw the suspect, and a woman with him appeared to be wearing a tuxedo and a wedding dress.

“So supposedly there was a wreck on the spillway tonight, and a just-married couple still in wedding dress and tux were in the traffic and started fighting,” Faucheux said. “So the groom gets out of the car and starts shooting other people in their cars in the traffic.”

This is definitely a wild story.

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His Wedding Day For Creeping With His Wife  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

