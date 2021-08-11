Celebrity News
Anderson .Paak Is Putting His Silk Sonic Money To Use With New Restaurant Venture

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Anderson .Paak is making use of his Silk Sonic money by investing in a new business. The musician announced that he has opened a sushi restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California with his business partner. Anderson claims it’s the best sushi in town.

After what feels like the longest roll out of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ new duo group, Silk Sonic, the two released their latest single “Skate.” Though there is still no album as they previously promised, fans are one step closer to hearing a full body of work from the new group. Silk Sonic teased fans earlier this year with “Leave the Door Open,” which debuted March 5.

It seems like Anderson .Paak has had his hands tied up in some other business affairs opening his sushi restaurant Taisho with business partner Christian Corben. Corben’s personal Instagram account titles him as the founder of Taisho Hospitality, features the restaurant’s Instagram account and a website to see learn more about their latest venture.

The Japanese restaurant and bar is now open for reservations in the Sherman Oaks area.

Anderson .Paak simply posted a photo of him inside of the new restaurant with a gorgeous green, floral wall behind him featuring the restaurant’s name Taisho in neon signage. He captioned his Instagram post, “The boy done invested his #silksonic money in the best sushi in town! The foodies are calling it “BUSSIN!!“ Come see for yourself! Shout out my parter @mr.corben 🙏🏽 tell them you know AP and they will charge you full price with no hesitation! God is the greatest! @taisho_shermanoaks IS NOW OPEN !! #DontAskForNoDiscounts 🔥🍣🍱 #TAISHO”

The Oxnard artist urges friends and family, alike, to support the restaurant and purchase food at full price. Paak reminded his supporters that there won’t be any discounts granted at his new business.

Congrats, Anderson .Paak on becoming a restaurant owner! Be sure to visit Taisho’s website for more details and to book reservations.

Anderson .Paak Is Putting His Silk Sonic Money To Use With New Restaurant Venture

