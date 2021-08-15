National
HomeNational

Sneaker Store Employee Shot & Killed During Sneaker Raffle Dispute

The sneaker game is getting outta control forreal forreal...

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Several businesses on Melrose Avenue, a trendy row of design and clothing stores, were looted.

Source: Gary Coronado / Getty

Sneakerbots, resellers, and even sneaker apps have ruined the sneaker game something seriously. But now its gotten to the point where trying to win a pair of coveted sneakers (that would’ve probably been a general in-store release pre-pandemic) is leading to violence out in these streets.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The latest incident actually cost someone their life as KTLA5 is reporting that an employee at famous sneaker boutique Shoe Palace was shot and killed over a sneaker raffle in the store this past Wednesday (August 11). According to the report a group of men and a woman began arguing in front of the store on Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax district over a sneaker raffle. When store employee Jayren Bradford went out to intervene, he was shot and killed.

Bradford was only 26-years-old.

“Jay came from his car and he confronted them saying, ‘What’s the problem? What’s the deal?’ Then everybody shifted their aggression towards Jay,” said Keyshawn Williams, a colleague of Bradford’s at the store. “And they were here with other friends, so they all surrounded him and that’s when he was shot.”

All over sneakers. SMH.

Police soon arrived on the scene and though paramedics were able to get him to the hospital it was too late. Jayren Bradford was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Unfortunately the harder it gets to cop sneakers the more you can expect these kinds of incidents to take place. With reselling a goldmine at times and kicks going for three to five times their retail price with limited quantity to be had, things will continue to get ugly out in these streets.

Police still have no suspects though they describe the person of interest as a “Latino man in his early 20s with short hair. They say he was last seen getting into a sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.”

A quick reminder that sneakers are never ever worth taking someone’s life or risking your freedom over. Ever… ever!

Sneaker Store Employee Shot & Killed During Sneaker Raffle Dispute  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

sneaker violence , Sneakers

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Fake Vaccination Cards Could Cause Big Problems In…

Fake vaccination cards are starting to circulate throughout the United States and a new black market is on the rise.
08.16.21

Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is…

Several Tuskegee Study descendants joined an ad campaign to correct misinformation about the study and encourage Black people to be…
08.16.21

Sneaker Store Employee Shot & Killed During Sneaker…

Police soon arrived on the scene and though paramedics were able to get him to the hospital it was too…
08.16.21

Will Unvaccinated Black People Suffer Business Loss the…

With newly-mandated vaccine requirements that will make it virtually impossible to move around freely, will unvaccinated Black people be at…
08.13.21

GoFundMe Freezes Money ‘Mother’ Raised To Stop Eviction…

GoFundMe has frozen nearly $200,000 raised online by Dasha Kelly, a Black woman, over suspicions she misrepresented herself as the…
08.13.21

Mississippi Tops Lynchings Recorded By Any State, 8…

A private investigation by lawyer and civil rights activist Jill Collen Jefferson revealed that at least eight Black people have…
08.10.21

Indiana Woman Accused Of Dismembering Husband And Made…

34-year-old Thessalonica Allen not only shot her husband and chopped up his corpse, according to police, but she also had…
08.09.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S.…

The U.S. Senate unanimously came to an agreement on passing legislation to grant Willie O’Ree, NHL's first Black player, with…
08.09.21

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be…

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said…
08.06.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21
Close