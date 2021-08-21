Celebrity News
Gervonta Davis Private Jet Crashes During Takeoff, Boxer Survives With Minor Injury [Video]

Gervonta Davis survives private jet crash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Shocking news, Boxer Gervonta Davis private jet crashed during take-off. The Baltimore native survives with a minor injury. Shortly after, Davis went on Instagram Live to give his fans an update on what happened. The professional boxer then shows the plane in the middle of the grass as he stood in shock at all that has transpired.

We are glad to see Gervonta Davis made it out of the plane safely. There has not been any confirmation if anyone else was on the plane with Davis and if they made it out with no injuries. More news to come as the story develops.

12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking Like The Champ That He Is

Gervonta Davis is a super featherweight world champion who held the WBA title in April 2018 and the IBF title in 2017.

