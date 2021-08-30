Celebrity News
Tiffany Haddish Adds Style Queen To Her Resume In A Neon Alex Perry Dress

WWE SummerSlam After Party Red Carpet

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

Blondes most definitely do have more fun. The proof is in Tiffany Haddish’s latest fashion glow up. Via an Instagram post, the funny gal actress gave us the smize of a lifetime as she sat in the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

While doing some press for her latest film Movie Card Counter, the comedian posed in a neon green Alex Perry dress, white Lesilla pumps, and a platinum blonde bob.

“I felt so good today doing press for the Movie Card Counter, you all must see it! Thank you for making me look Great Hairstlyist: @hair4kicks Makeup: @taylourchanel and the Best Stylist: @luxurylaw Dress: @alexperryofficial Shoes: @lesilla Jewelry: @completedworks,” she wrote.

Since the actress joined forces with image architect Law Roach, she’s been giving the most effortless, elegant slays known to man. More recently she was spotted at WWE’s SummerSlam After Party clad in an orange Herve Leger dress and matching Stuart Weitzman strappy sandals.

Although the clothing looks great, the hair is an added bonus. I’ve enjoyed watching Tiffany experiment with new styles since chopping off her hair last year. It looks like the new cut brought on vibrant, fashion energy that is putting her in a league of her own. We love to see it! What do you think? Are you enjoying Tiffany’s style transformation?

