‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead At Home

Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "Respect" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment today (September 6), according to reports from New York Post. He was 54 years old.

While Williams’ cause of death has not yet been confirmed, sources suggest a possible overdose as evidence of drug use was found in his penthouse apartment where his nephew found him lifeless in the living room.

While most affectionately known as “Omar Little” on The Wire which took place in Baltimore, Williams was a Flatbush native who also starred in Boardwalk Empire. Some of his other popular titles included a roles in Lovecraft Country, When They See Us and many more.

 

This is a developing story…

‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead At Home  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

