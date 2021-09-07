Janet Jackson Drops First Teaser For New Documentary [WATCH]

Arts & Entertainment
Janet Jackson shared the first teaser trailer for her upcoming documentary, “JANET,” which will air over two nights on Lifetime and A&E.

A+E Networks ordered a two-night, four-hour documentary event about the life and legacy of the music icon. The project coincides with the 40th anniversary of her debut album. The singer will executive produce the doc with brother Randy Jackson, and promises to offer unprecedented access to her life.

In the teaser, Janet sits down in front of the camera and says in voiceover: “This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes.”

 

The doc follows Janet as her family is going through the loss of her father, Joseph, the patriarch of the Jackson dynasty who passed in 2018. Producers were granted exclusive access to archival footage and never-before-seen home videos while developing the documentary for the past three years. “JANET” will also detail the most talked-about moments of her life, including her 2004 Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in which she inadvertently exposed a portion of her breast, sparking controversy that would hover for more than a decade. The docu will also explore Jackson’s reaction to the death of her brother, the legendary and also controversial Michael Jackson, and her process of becoming a mother.

“JANET” will air over two nights in January 2022.

Jackson’s family is said to be concerned about just how much tea she will spill in the upcoming documentary.

Per AceShowbiz, a source tells OK! Magazine that Janet’s family is “freaking out” because the singer will offer unprecedented access to her life. Members of the Jackson family are reportedly worried about what Janet will say about her late father Joe Jackson.

“Father Joe Jackson He bullied Janet and made her feel like she was nothing without him, but her siblings say they had it much worse,” the source dishes.

The source said  “doing this documentary has been incredibly cathartic for her,” and “she can’t wait to shed light on her family’s deep, dark secrets.”

Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years
29 photos

Janet Jackson Drops First Teaser For New Documentary [WATCH]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

