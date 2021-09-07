Celebrity News
Michael K. Williams’ Sister Shares A Message With Fans After His Passing

Journalist Jasmyne Cannick shared the message from Williams' sister on Twitter.

BET Awards 2021 - Show

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Compton Councilwoman Michelle Chambers relayed a simple message in response to her brother Michael K. Williams’s passing. Journalist Jasmyne Cannick shared a message on Twitter from Chambers. 

“Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike,” began Chambers in the message shared by Cannick. “Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers.  I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.” 

Cannick called on the greater Compton community to support Chambers and their family navigates this challenging time. Chambers was elected to the Compton  City Council in 2019. She represents District 1. 

A proud sister, Chambers shared highlights of her brother on Instagram. She had recently posted about his Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. The nomination was for the role of Montrose Freeman in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”

She also posted about his tribute performance to DMX, another genius gone too soon. Williams paid tribute to the departed rapper during the 2021 BET Awards.

The shocking loss of one of this generation’s most talented actors, Williams, brought joy to many. In the hours after his passing, videos of his dancing skills made the rounds on Twitter.  

Many may have been surprised to learn about Williams’ dance background. In an interview on The Queen Latifah show, Williams talks about breaking into professional dancing for the likes of Madonna and George Michael. He recalled being motivated to become a backup dancer after seeing Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation. 

Williams said it was watching his friend become Queen Latifah that inspired him to pursue his own dreams. He notably choreographed and danced in Crystal Water’s 1994 hit “100% Pure Love.”  

Video of the late actor dancing to music in the park went viral Monday evening. Finding joy in the beat, Williams doesn’t miss a step. 

Another video shows Williams dancing at home with a friend. In the zone, the duo break into a synchronized choreography.

As family, friends, and fans continue to mourn Williams’ passing, these clips of him dancing provide a brief moment of joy. His interviews and words will live on, lighting the way for others who give themselves so completely to their craft.

Close