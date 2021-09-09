Celebrity News
Tiffany Haddish Talks New Movie and First Sex Scene [VIDEO]

Source: Elton Anderson Jr. / Elton Anderson Jr.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish went from comedy shop stages to the silver screen killing her role in ‘Girls Trip’ to becoming the star of a movie that had Hollywood’s ‘A’ list black actresses performing in it.  Tiffany Haddish proclaimed then that ”she ready!’ and she has proving it at ever turn after adding actress to her resume.

Tiffany Haddish is now proving that she is ready for the maturations of acting in two new more serious movie projects where her being funny is a perk however it is her serious acting that is bringing the coins this two times around.

Tiffany Haddish in a recent interview sat down to talk about playing legendary track star, the late Florence Griffith Joyner in an upcoming biopic that she is also producing as well as another up coming block buster film, executive produced by Oscar-winner Martin Scorsese, ‘The Card Counter’.  ‘The Card Counter’ is taking Tiffany Haddish to a different playing field which includes her first sex scene.

According to Tiffany Haddish:

“I’ve never turned down a role because I wouldn’t do sex scenes, I turned it down because I wasn’t going to be demeaned. I’ll do a sex scene, it just depends on how are we doin’ this sex?”.  referring to ‘The Card Counter’  “It’s my first time ever having a sex scene. It was written very sensual, but classy, and not like over-the-top. I trusted the director,”

Take a listen to Tiffany Haddish talk about her two up coming serious projects below as well as giving us a sneak peek at the Flo Jo biopic as well as the official trailer to ‘The Card Counter’ below.

