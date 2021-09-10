R&B Singer Asiahn Will Voice Karma In Ludacris’ New Netflix Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’ Coming This Fall

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix Family announces a new kids animated series created and executive produced by Atlanta rapper, producer and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges entitled Karma’s World. The series will launch this fall on the platform featuring fifteen 11-minute episodes.

The series is inspired by Ludacris’s eldest daughter Karma and based on the interactive website of the same name created by Karma’s World Entertainment in 2009.

The story follows Karma Grant, who is an aspiring musical artist and rapper with massive talent and an even bigger heart. Grant is smart and deeply empathetic, channeling her soul into songwriting. Karma is learning to grasp the emotional power that words and music may have. She wants to change the world with her music.

According to Black Film, the show will also include original songs focused on issues such as self-esteem, body positivity, discrimination, creativity, expressing emotions, friendship, family, celebrating differences and more.

R&B artist Asiahn Bryant announced that she will be the voice of Karma Grant in a Twitter post this morning quoting the steaming platform’s tweet. The artist shared the post with the caption, “I’m soo proud to Announce that I am the voice of “KARMA” for the new @netflixfamily @netflix Series @KarmasWorldHQ! Thank you @Ludacris and the entire team for allowing me to share my talents and live out a life long dream! Gonna go cry now.”

In addition to Bryant, Tiffany Haddish and Ludacris are set to join the notable voices on the show. Sound design and original music are created and supervised by Ludacris himself and James Bennett Jr., and produced by Gerald Keys.

Be sure to check out Karma’s World on Netflix October 15. Watch “Welcome to Karma’s World” music video below.

