Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation While Also Battling COVID

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Staying healthy during the midst of a global pandemic has been a hard task for many people across the world, and that plight is considerably even more challenging for those also suffering with mental health issues.

Our prayers are currently with media maven Wendy Williams, who is publicly facing both struggles at the moment after testing positive for COVID-19 and recently being admitted into the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sources revealed to TMZ that her psych eval was thankfully voluntary, and that it didn’t come as much of a surprise to her team due to mental health being a longtime issue for Wendy. On the positive side of her positive diagnosis, the popular talk show host is reportedly asymptomatic and hasn’t been exhibiting any real symptoms so far. As a result, the highly-anticipated 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show has been pushed back from Sept. 20 to an Oct. 4 premiere date.

This unfortunately is just the latest in a handful of health scares surrounding Wendy over the years. Here’s a brief recap of some of the standouts, via Deadline:

“Williams has battled various maladies over the last few years. She is battling Graves disease, an immune system disorder, that dates to 1999. She also passed out on live TV in 2017 during the show’s Halloween episode, an incident that was attributed to dehydration.

The show was on hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, but had a brief remote stint with Williams broadcasting from her New York apartment. In December, production was paused for several weeks again so Williams could be with her family following her mother’s death.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Regardless of how you feel about the often-controversial daytime TV queen, Wendy Williams definitely deserves some well wishes as she works towards bettering herself. Bless up!

Nas: Time is Illmatic Screening And Live Performance In Oakland

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2021)

60 photos Launch gallery

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2021)

Continue reading Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2021)

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2021)

[caption id="attachment_3967620" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kimberly White / Getty[/caption] CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are learning more about COVID-19, but unfortunately many from all walks of life have contracted the virus including in Hollywood, Politics, and the world of Sports. See Also: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus See the full list below. See Also: These Celebrities Have The Best Anti Coronavirus Outfits [Photos] Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation While Also Battling COVID  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

wendy williams

Videos
Latest

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
09.16.21

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
09.16.21

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
09.15.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
09.15.21

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are…

Larry Elder, the often-controversial Black conservative politician from California, gave a hot take on the idea of reparations during a…
09.07.21

Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The…

Grammy award winning R&B singer  R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who…
09.06.21

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21
Close