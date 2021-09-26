Douglas Memorial Podcast: 09-26-2021

Posted 21 hours ago
An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
