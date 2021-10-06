Taraji P. Henson To Be Interviewed On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show On October 7

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Taraji P. Henson will be interviewed on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show on Thursday (October 7).

The award winning actress will join the cast at 8:22 AM.

Right now, Taraji is gearing up for the return of her Emmy-nominated series “Peace of Mind with Taraji.” On Season 2, she and her co-host Tracie Jade will continue the discussion mental issues in the Black community. The pair will also unpack topics related to gun violence, social media bully, COVID loss and more.

The candid discussions will also feature special guests such as Angela Simmons, Chloe Bailey, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Season 2 of “Peace of Mind with Taraji” premieres on October 11 at 12 p.m. on Facebook Watch. New episodes will drop weekly.

