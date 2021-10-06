Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Celebrity News
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

According to TMZ, Ray J is “struggling to breathe as he battles pneumonia in a Miami hospital.” The actor, entrepreneur, and singer expressed that he felt like he was dying.

David Weintraub, Ray J’s manager told TMZ, that Ray went to the hospital 4 days ago and doctors immediately diagnosed him with pneumonia.

They did assume he had Covid-19 and was placed in the Covid wing. It was reported that after 5 negative Covid-19 tests, he was removed from the wing.

Currently, Ray J is still battling pneumonia while on oxygen. As he fights to get healthy to get back home to his 2 kids. “Ray will hopefully be out by week’s end”, says Weintraub.

We ask that you keep Ray J in your prayers.

