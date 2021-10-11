Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Donald Trump Allegedly Offered Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond A Pardon In 2020

The former mogul still sits behind bars.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Jimmy Henchman, Ed Lover and Shakim Compere Birthday Party - February 1, 2006

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

One of Rap’s most notorious executives is trying to work his political connections to regain his freedom. Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond’s team alleges Donald Trump promised him a pardon last year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Raw Story the former talent manager was trying to secure a presidential pardon in 2020. Friends, family and several celebrities, including now deceased actor Michael K. Williams and former NFL great Jim Brown, all petitioned to help free the Brooklyn native. According to The Seattle News his legal representatives were able to get the request in front of Donald Trump and to hear them tell it, all signs were pointing to Rosemond being freed.

The legal affidavits says that the former POTUS called Jim Brown and his wife Monique on December 18, 2020. Trump reportedly told his staff “let’s get this guy home for Christmas” while on the phone which led the Browns to believe that he would make good on his promise and commute Rosemond’s sentence. Jimmy’s lawyers were also notified that Rosemond’s family should make preparations to pick up Jimmy at prison the following week. His loved ones made the trip to the West Virginia correctional facility but he was never released.

Last week his legal team filed another petition claiming that Donald Trump’s conversation with the Brown’s constitutes a public communication that is binding and irreversible. “Rosemond is serving a sentence that no longer exists,” his attorneys wrote. The 20-page petition supply some previous informal presidential clemency promises dating back to Abraham Lincoln’s time. “This exact situation is unprecedented — it does not appear to have happened in the history of the United States” it read. Mark Osler, a professor of law at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota says that the argument “presents a fascinating question that hasn’t been addressed in modern times. They’ve got a good point, which is that the Constitution does not set out a method to the granting of clemency”.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

In June 2010, he was arrested on charges of cocaine trafficking, money laundering, and witness tampering.  On October 25, 2013, Rosemond was sentenced to life imprisonment. As part of his sentence, Rosemond forfeited approximately $14 million in cash and property.

Donald Trump Allegedly Offered Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond A Pardon In 2020  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Donald Trump , Jimmy Henchman

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34
Close