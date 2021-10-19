Local
President Biden Coming To Baltimore Thursday For CNN Town Hall

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-EDUCATION

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

President Joe Biden will be in Baltimore Thursday to participate in a CNN town hall.

He’s expected to take questions about his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and an economic package that would expand the social safety net.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper will moderate the 90 minute live broadcast event.

According to CNN, an invitation-only audience will be present at the town hall and the network will follow all local and state COVID-19 regulations to ensure a safe event.

The town hall’s location will be announced in the coming days.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

