#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife & Her Male Companion

What's the sentencing equivalent to "under the jail"?

Ali Abulaban in court

Source: CBS8 / CBS8

The Internet, and the world, is full of wild, heinous news stories, but this one is a standout. A TikTok star is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted the both of them…talking.

Ali Abulaban is in custody and the reportedly jealous stalking behavior became murderous when he installed spyware on his 5-year-old’s iPad.

Reports CBS News:

Prosecutors said Ali Abulaban had surreptitiously installed a listening device on his 5-year-old daughter’s iPad, and when he heard his wife and another man talking, he went to her apartment and shot them to death, CBS affiliate KFMB-TV reported.

Police identified the victims as Ana Abulaban, 28, of San Diego and Rayburn Cadenas Barron, 29, of National City.

After the shootings, Abulaban, still armed, picked up his daughter from school, Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast said.

Abulaban was pinched on two counts of first-degree murder.

On TikTok, Abulaban, 29, is known as JinnKid and he has more than 940,000 followers who now used to take in his comedic skits and impersonations.

However, Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast recalled the allegedly murderous behavior that led Abulaban to his current predicament.

Brast said Ali Abulaban confessed to detectives and accused his wife of cheating, although the prosecutor said she believes Barron was a friend.

According to Brast, Ana Abulaban had asked her husband to move out Oct. 18. He checked into a hotel.

Three days later, Brast said, Ali Abulaban sneaked back into the apartment and trashed it while his wife was gone. He also installed the listening app on his daughter’s iPad.

Hours later, Abulaban was listening to the app when he heard his wife and a man talking and giggling, Brast said, and he raced back to the high-rise. Security camera video showed him running out of the elevator to the apartment.

Brast said Abulaban shot Barron three times before shooting his wife in her head. Abulaban then called his mother and confessed, Brast said.

The daughter is now staying with family.

Abulaban has been jailed and denied bail, and don’t bet on him ever getting out.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close