Front Page News: FDA Voted To Approved COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Ages 5 To 11 [WATCH]

Eva comes through with a handful of the most head-turning headlines for today’s “Front Page News,” giving us an update on the vaccine approval for kids, an official cause of death for Jelani Day and those living conditions over at Howard University.

In addition to Eva’s report on the news, we also have Rock-T to close things out with a few interesting sports recaps, including a wild sex scandal going on in the Chicago Blackhawks camp, Game 1 scores in the World Series, Iman Shumpert’s perfect score on DWTS and Tom Brady being a stand-up guy to the fan that returned his 600th touchdown ball.

Get the full “Front Page News” for today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

