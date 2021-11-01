Celebrity News
Mariah Carey Reminds Us That She’s The Queen Of Christmas With Pumpkin Smash IG Post: ‘It’s Time’

Mariah Carey officially kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas-themed IG post and reminded us all why she's the queen of the festive holiday.

Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

As soon as the clock struck midnight on Monday, November 1, Mariah Carey reminded us why she’s the undefeated queen of Christmas when she officially declared that it’s Christmastime on social media!

In a festive video uploaded to her Instagram page, the 52-year old was already dressed for the holidays in a sparkling red gown and red heels. In the video, she swung a candy cane back and forth as she stood before three jack-o’-lanterns that read “It’s not time,” while she waited for the clock to strike midnight. Once it finally did, the pop singer took the candy cane straight to the middle jack-o’-lantern like a baseball bat to indicate that it’s time for Christmas while her iconic “All I Want for Christmas is You” began to play in the background. 

“Ready? Let’s go! 🎃➡🎄,” she captioned the adorable video. Check it out below.

Other Christmas lovers flooded Mimi’s comment section with their stamps of approval, joining in on the fact that now that Halloween is over, it’s indeed Christmas time “It has been declared! 🎄🎅🏼🎁☃❄,” one fan wrote while actress Kerry Washington wrote, “STAYS READY 😂💖.”

Last year, Mariah shared a similar video right after Halloween to get us all in the spirit of Christmas.  In that video, a monster makes its way through what looks like the singer’s house before it opens up a door to reveal Mariah sitting beside a set of glittery trees and dressed in themed pajamas. She then looks at her watch and declares, “i’s time” with a wide smile and officially kicked off the holiday season.

 

If Mariah is going to make these festive videos an annual tradition, we are here for it!

Mariah Carey Reminds Us That She’s The Queen Of Christmas With Pumpkin Smash IG Post: ‘It’s Time’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

