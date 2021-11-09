Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Naturi Naughton Is Slaying The ‘Queens’ Promo Trail

Naturi Naughton has been serving LEWKS while promoting her new series, "Queens," and we've rounded up some of our favorites from the press run.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty

Naturi Naughton is absolutely serving on the Queens promo trail and we can’t stop thinking about her LEWKS!

Earlier today, the actress stopped by The Nick Cannon Show rocking this super cute black and white look equipped with a black and white blouse, black and white pants, black leather boots, and a matching black leather hat. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and wore dramatic dark makeup to match the ensemble.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check it out below.

In another look, she wore an all-pink ensemble, complete with pink nails and pink heels with a large bow on the side. She wore her hair in a high ponytail and looked gorgeous as she stopped by The Tamron Hall Show.

Last week, she stepped out for press in chilly NYC wearing this super cute Fall look. She rocked an oversized silver turtle neck sweater and a white curve-hugging sweater skirt that she paired with silver pumps.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

And last month, she kicked off the Queens promo run at The View in this super sexy sleeveless black and white dress that donned gold buttons throughout. She paired the look with black, pointy toe pumps and gold jewelry as she rocked a bright red lip to add a pop of color.

What’s your favorite look from Naturi’s Queens promo run?

Don’t miss… 

Naturi Naughton & Her Mini Me Zuri Are A Whole Quarantine Mood

Naturi Naughton Looked Stunning In A Custom Oyemwen Dress At ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Premiere

Naturi Naughton Is Slaying The ‘Queens’ Promo Trail  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

naturi naughton

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70
Close