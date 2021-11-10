Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

No Death Penalty For The Suspects In Jam Master Jay Murder Case

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made the final decision to not pursue the death penalty if the two accused were convicted, the letter reveals.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Run-DMC Portrait Session

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

The murder of one of Hip-Hop’s most beloved figures in Jam Master Jay is still a sore spot for the culture. And a recent development in the prosecution of those alleged to have murdered him, where lawyers will not be seeking the death penalty in the case, might be adding more salt to the wound.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to a report by ABC News, documents filed in a Brooklyn, New York federal court this past Saturday (November 6th) show lawyers for the prosecution expressing that they have been directed not to seek the death penalty by the Department of Justice if the two accused killers, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were to be convicted. “Please be advised that United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has authorized and directed the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York not to seek the death penalty against defendants Karl Jordan, Jr. and Ronald Washington,” the letter said. The defendants, if convicted would instead be eligible to receive life sentences in prison.

The request compelled the presiding judge to cancel a remote conference on the status of the case that was set for Monday (November 8th), according to the judge’s clerk. The clerk then explained that the judge would issue a letter detailing the next steps to be taken in the case proceedings.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Karl Jordan, Jr., 36, has been accused of fatally shooting the DJ of the legendary rap group RUN-DMC in his recording studio in Jamaica, Queens in October 2022. The murder was allegedly over a drug deal involving the two going sour. Ronald Washington has been named as someone who conspired with Jordan to commit the murder even though he didn’t pull the trigger according to investigative documents from the prosecution. The case had been cold for almost 20 years until a witness came forward with testimony that incriminated Jordan and Washington, who were arrested and charged in August 2020. Lawyers for Jordan and Washington were unavailable to provide any comment when contacted by the press about the development. Currently, there is no date set for the upcoming trial.

No Death Penalty For The Suspects In Jam Master Jay Murder Case  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jam Master Jay

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70
Close