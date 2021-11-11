Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Meghan Markle Dazzles In All-Red Gown At The Salute To Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle turned heads in an all-red gown at last night's Salute to Freedom Gala in NYC where she was all smiles alongside her hubby, Prince Harry.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Salute To Freedom Gala

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped out at the Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala in New York last night and turned heads in this elegant red gown. The Duchess wore Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon and paired the look with matching red Giuseppe Zanotti heels and minimal jewelry except for Birks earrings and a Cartier diamond tennis bracelet that once belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

This isn’t the first time that Markle paid homage to her late mother-in-law by donning one of her pieces. She previously wore Princess Diana’s Cartier diamond tennis bracelet during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, which, according to a spokesperson on the Today Show, was to have “[Harry’s] mother there with them during the interview.” Prior to the tell-all interview, she wore the bracelet for a state dinner in Fiji and a reception in Tonga back in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Intrepid Museum Hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The 40-year-old beauty was accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who matched his wife’s elegance in a black tux and bow tie look.  The happy couple was all smiles on the red carpet as well as inside of the gala as they held hands and put their love on full display.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Prince Harry was one of the presenters of the night, presenting the Intrepid Valor Award to service members and veterans living with the invisible wounds of war, and using the opportunity to touch on his military experience and time spent in the U.S. “As we honor and reflect on Remembrance Day in the UK, which shares a date tomorrow with Veterans Day here in the US, my hope is for all of us to continue to support the wellbeing (and recognize the value of) our troops, veterans, and the entire military and service family,” Prince Harry stated during his speech. “We and they are better for it.”

Don’t miss… 

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Second Pregnancy On Valentine’s Day!

10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour

Iconic Style: Meghan Markle’s Most Fabulous Dresses
6 photos

Meghan Markle Dazzles In All-Red Gown At The Salute To Freedom Gala  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Meghan Markle

Videos
Latest

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70
Close