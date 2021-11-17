Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Karrueche Channels Fall In New York City In A Christian Siriano Frock At The ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere

The actress lit up the red carpet at the 'House of Gucci' premiere in New York City.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
"House Of Gucci" New York Premiere

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Karrueche Tran has been making her fashionable rounds, and we’re impressed! The Emmy-Award-winning actress looked radiant at last night’s House of Gucci premiere, clad in a ruffled Christian Siriano dress.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 16, 2021

Source: Gotham / Getty

The pint-sized actress channeled New York City fall vibe in the navy blue and purple metallic shapeless frock. The ruffled hemline and large round sleeves complimented Tran’s small frame. Her stylist has a knack for dressing her in attention-grabbing ensembles that fit her physique perfectly.

She accessorized the dress with silver strappy sandals, large diamond studs, a few diamond rings, and a gorgeous red manicure. She styled her hair in a simple bun that rested on the top of her head.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Tran has been serving major looks lately. She was spotted on the red carpet of the CFDA Awards, dressed in a black cutout tuxedo by Lionne Clothing. The ensemble, which she described as “masculine but not overpowering,” was definitely one of the top looks from the fashionable event.

With the American Music Awards and Soul Train Music Awards rapidly approaching, I can’t wait to see what Tran cooks up in the style department. What do you think? Have you been feeling her latest red carpet looks?

 

DON’T MISS…

Karrueche’s 90’s-Inspired Jewelry Line Will Have You Pull Out Your Bucket Hat And 54 11’s

Regina King, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland And More Light Up The Red Carpet Of The LA Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

TRIED IT: Karrueche Tran’s Instagram Sound Bath Had Me Relaxed AF

Karrueche Channels Fall In New York City In A Christian Siriano Frock At The ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Karrueche

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support.…

A new national poll shows that only 44 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement—a steep decline from…
11.26.82

Woman Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter After Victim…

47-year-old Lisa Fernandez appeared before a judge Wednesday (November 17) and was given a $40,000 bond.
01.01.70

What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student…

It's time to hold Howard and other HBCUs accountable to serving their students to the best of their ability while…
01.01.70

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70
Close