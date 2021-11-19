Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder Case

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After weeks of testimonials, viral tears and deliberations from the jury, the nationally-recognized murder trial for accused teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse has come to an end as a jury has found the Illinois teen not guilty of all charges for fatally shooting two protesters and wounded a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

The anonymous, 12-member jury just cleared Rittenhouse on the five felony charges he was facing. See below for a breakdown of the list and the max sentence for each:

First Degree Reckless Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max 60 Years; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max 12 1/2 Years; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max 12 1/2 Years; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max Mandatory LIFE; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max 60 Years; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

The jury was also given the option to consider second-degree attempted intentional homicide, carrying a max of 30 years, and attempted first-degree reckless endangerment, punishable by up to 12 1/2 years.

The judge also dismissed two lesser charges for Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Person Under 18 in addition to Failure to Comply with an Emergency Order from State or Local Government. Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the former charge this past Monday (November 15) citing a confusing statute regarding short-barreled rifles and dismissed the latter charge during trial based off the prosecution not offering enough evidence in his opinion.

The case stems from the night of Aug. 25, 2020, when then-17-year-old Rittenhouse took a trip to Kenosha armed with an AR-15-style rifle during Day 3 of a four-day protest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse went on to commit the only murder reported throughout the otherwise peaceful protest, causing the deaths of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber. Another 26-year-old man, Gaige Grosskreutz, was also shot but managed to survive. In all three shootings, Rittenhouse claimed self-defense.

The verdict was decided by a randomly-selected pool of seven women and five men, which began with 18 who sat through two weeks of testimony before it was narrowed down.

The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.

