With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale down even more after his high-speed chase through the Waukesha Christmas Parade left five dead and over 48 injured.

As fate would have it, the same red SUV that caused the fatal crash was also one seen in a music video he released not too long ago.

As reported by CBS 58, the mass-casualty event was caught on tape by many onlookers, and the red SUV seen above wasn’t hard to spot in the least bit given the damage done. After a cop opened fire in order to stop the vehicle, a man by the name Darrell Brooks Jr. was taken in after fleeing another incident and charged with five counts of intentional homicide.

More info below via TMZ:

“TMZ has confirmed the person of interest as Darrell Brooks Jr. A law enforcement source tells us Brooks was fleeing another incident when he barreled through the parade. We’re told there will be an investigation into how the parade route was secured and where those failures took place.”

YouTube has since took the video down from the original account, but soon after someone reposted it with a clearer message as to who did it. The story is still developing, but reportedly Brooks aka MathBoi Fly was released from prison just a few weeks ago over a handful of charge eerily similar to this tragedy — he allegedly tried to run over a woman believed to be the mother of his kid with an SUV.

Head to CBS for a full rundown of his many other charges over the years, and the video that sealed his fate below:

 

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade Crash After SUV From Music Video Matches One That Plowed Crowd  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

