Former Baltimore County Police Officer Found Guilty of Rape, Sentenced To Home Detention

A former Baltimore County police officer found responsible for the the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman has been sentenced to home detention.

Anthony Westerman was convicted in August of two counts of second-degrees rape, third-and-fourth degree sexual offense and second-degree assault of a 22-year-old woman in October 2017. Westerman was also convicted of second-degree assault of another woman in June 2019.

Police said Westerman offered to get a 22-year-old woman an Uber from a bar in White Marsh, but instead took her to his house and raped her. That woman came forward in 2019 after Westerman was accused of assaulting and raping other women that same year. All cases were tried at the same time.

Prosecutors said Westerman was off-duty at the time of the rapes, but he has since been fired from the department. He was suspended without pay since he was charged. He had been held on home dentition until his sentencing.

Read More: WBAL-TV

